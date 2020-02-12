Reinhart scores go-ahead goal in Sabres 3-2 win over Detroit

Buffalo Sabres forward Johan Larsson (22) collides with Detroit Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier (45) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart jammed in a loose puck for the go-ahead goal 57 seconds into the third period in the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Red Wings avoided a major scare in the first period, when forward Brendan Perlini sustained a deep cut just below his right eye after being struck in the face by the skate of Henri Jokiharju.

Coach Jeff Blashill said Perlini has been cleared to travel with the team after requiring stitches to close a deep gash across his cheek and nose.

Marcus Johansson had a goal and assist and Conor Sheary also scored in a game the Sabres overcame two one-goal deficits.

Detroit’s Darren Helm scored twice and Anthony Mantha had two assists after missing 20 games with a rib injury and punctured lung.