Ralph Krueger tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – Buffalo Sabres’ head coach Ralph Krueger stands behind his bench during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, file photo. Sabres coach Krueger prefers viewing the start of the 2021 shortened season as a continuation of the last one. If that’s the case, the new-look Sabres, with the addition of Taylor Hall and Eric Staal, have plenty of unfinished business in attempting to snap a nine-year playoff drought, the NHL’s longest active streak.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger entered NHL COVID-19 protocol Thursday after testing positive for the virus.

The 61-year-old coach is the fifth member of the franchise on the COVID list alongside Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Tobias Rieder, and Brandon Montour. The NHL has not revealed whether the players are considered close contacts or have tested positive following the Sabres series with the Devils.

According to TSN reports, the Sabres expressed concerns about a positive test from New Jersey on Sunday before their game to avoid on-ice transmission, but the league denies anything was mentioned.