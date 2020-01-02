Playoff-bound Bills force Sabres’ scheduling change Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The start time of Buffalo Sabres’ game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday has been moved to 1 p.m.
The Sabres announced the change so their NHL game doesn’t conflict with the Buffalo Bills’ AFC wild-card game being played that afternoon.
The Sabres’ game was initially set to start at 7 p.m., which would have overlapped with the end of the Bills game.
The change was announced Monday, a day after the NFL released its playoff schedule.
The Bills and Sabres are both owned by Terry and Kim Pegula.