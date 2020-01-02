Playoff-bound Bills force Sabres’ scheduling change Saturday

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The start time of Buffalo Sabres’ game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday has been moved to 1 p.m.

The Sabres announced the change so their NHL game doesn’t conflict with the Buffalo Bills’ AFC wild-card game being played that afternoon.

The Sabres’ game was initially set to start at 7 p.m., which would have overlapped with the end of the Bills game.

The change was announced Monday, a day after the NFL released its playoff schedule.

The Bills and Sabres are both owned by Terry and Kim Pegula.