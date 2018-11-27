Pegulas launching comprehensive study of Bills, Sabres venues

Pegula Sports and Entertainment is beginning a comprehensive study of the next steps for the Buffalo Bills stadium, as well as potential renovations at KeyBank Center.
PSE has hired CAA ICON to assist in its efforts, and the study will involve direct feedback from Bills and Sabres fans.
CAA ICON assisted in the creation of Harborcenter and Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena.
“As both New Era Field and KeyBank Center have aged, they have fallen behind modern standards,” said Bruce Popko, PSE’s Chief Operating Officer. “Terry and Kim Pegula have invested more than $2 billion of their own money in our market, including $350 million in privately-financed venue upgrades and expansions. With both leases nearing expiration, we look forward to developing a plan and working with our public sector partners to solidify the futures of the Bills and Sabres.”
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued the following statement on Tuesday:
“Today’s announcement by Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) regarding its retention of CAA Icon to review the conditions of New Era Field and Key Bank Center, interview season ticket holders on their desires, and offer suggestions for future improvements was expected by the county. Every year senior leadership of the county and the Bills/Sabres meet multiple times to discuss the condition of the football stadium and hockey arena, both owned by the county. At one such meeting earlier this year attended by Kim Pegula and myself representatives of PSE indicated they would be retaining a consultant to perform such analysis.
The retention of a consultant to perform such an analysis was not just expected, but is in fact past practice for the Bills organization. This is exactly what was done by the Bills organization under former owner Ralph Wilson. Jr. prior to the last round of lease negotiations in 2012-2013. Just as the county performs its own independent analysis of the stadium and arena’s conditions, so do the owners of the teams that play at each facility.
Nothing announced today should indicate any particular action, such as building a new stadium or hockey arena, will in fact occur. Any final decision will ultimately be made by the Pegulas through PSE, the county and New York State after future negotiations. I look forward to continuing to serve in the role as chief negotiator for the county during these discussions, and in the meantime the county will continue to fulfill its commitments to improve the football stadium pursuant to the 2013 lease agreement.”