Pegulas launching comprehensive study of Bills, Sabres venues

Pegula Sports and Entertainment is beginning a comprehensive study of the next steps for the Buffalo Bills stadium, as well as potential renovations at KeyBank Center.

PSE has hired CAA ICON to assist in its efforts, and the study will involve direct feedback from Bills and Sabres fans.

CAA ICON assisted in the creation of Harborcenter and Penn State’s Pegula Ice Arena.

“As both New Era Field and KeyBank Center have aged, they have fallen behind modern standards,” said Bruce Popko, PSE’s Chief Operating Officer. “Terry and Kim Pegula have invested more than $2 billion of their own money in our market, including $350 million in privately-financed venue upgrades and expansions. With both leases nearing expiration, we look forward to developing a plan and working with our public sector partners to solidify the futures of the Bills and Sabres.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued the following statement on Tuesday: