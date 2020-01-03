NHL rookie scoring leader, Buffalo’s Olofsson, out 5-6 weeks

Buffalo Sabres’ Victor Olofsson plays against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward and the NHL’s rookie scoring leader Victor Olofsson will miss between five and six weeks with a lower body injury.

The Sabres provided the update Friday, a day after Olofsson was hurt during the third period of Buffalo’s 3-2 overtime win over Edmonton.

Upon making a pass to set up Sam Reinhart’s goal, Olofsson was untouched when he came up limping behind the Oilers net.

He currently leads league rookies and ranks second among Buffalo players with 16 goals and 35 points in 42 games.

Buffalo hosts Florida on Saturday, and recalled forward Scott Wilson from the minors.