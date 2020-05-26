Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

NHL Commissioner: Regular season over, 24-team playoff in 2 cities

Buffalo Sabres
Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

(WCMH) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday outlined plans for the NHL season to resume. Bettman announced the regular season is over and the rest of the season will include a 24-team playoff.

The playoff will consist of 12 teams from each conference, as determined by the standings on March 11.

The top four teams in each conference will receive an automatic birth in the first round of the playoffs. The top four teams will play each other to determine first round seeding.

The remaining eight teams in each conference will play a best-of-five games qualifying round with the winner advancing to the first round of the playoffs. The matchups are based on point percentage at the time of the season being paused on March 11. These games will be played with playoff overtime rules.

The playoffs will take place in two hub cities, which will be determined at a later date. There will be one city for each conference.

Here are the 10 cities being considered as a hub city for the playoffs:

  • Chicago, IL
  • Columbus, OH
  • Dallas, TX
  • Edmonton, AB
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN
  • Pitssburgh, PA
  • Toronto, ON
  • Vancouver, BC

It has yet to be determined if the first and second round of the playoffs will be a best-of-five game series or a best-of-seven game series.

Bettman said the NHL is in phase one of its current pause. He said he believes the NHL will enter phase two in early June.

Phase three will be the opening of formal training camps while phase four will consist of each team reporting to a hub city for the playoffs where they will then resume play.

“We anticipate playing in the summer and into the early fall,” Bettman said. “At this time, we are not fixing dates because the schedule of our return to play will be determined both by developing circumstances and the needs of our players.”

A maximum of 50 team personnel will be allowed to travel for the playoffs.

The league suspended its season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss