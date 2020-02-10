Miller stops 31 shots; Ducks hang on to beat Sabres 3-2

Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller (30) makes a glove save during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Miller stopped 31 shots, including all 15 he faced in the third period, and the Anaheim Ducks held off the Buffalo Sabres for a 3-2 win.

Jakob Silfverberg, Ryan Getzlaf and Nick Ritchie staked Anaheim to a 3-0 lead by scoring over a 5:45 span in the first period, and the Ducks closed out a 3-0-2 road trip.

The five-game point streak is Anaheim’s longest since winning five straight games from Nov. 27 to Dec. 5, 2018.

Johan Larsson and Rasmus Dahlin scored for Buffalo, which was coming off a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Friday night.

The Sabres dropped to 2-5-1 in their past seven overall.