McCann, Appleton each score twice, Kraken beat Sabres 7-4

Seattle Kraken center Mason Appleton (22) carries the puck past Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4.

Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.

Chris Driedger made 32 saves as Seattle won its fourth in five games and second straight on the road for the first time.

Jeff Skinner had two goals for the Sabres, who have lost five in a row at home and six of seven overall.

Dylan Cozens and Brett Murray also scored for Buffalo, Kyle Okposo had two assists, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 25 shots.