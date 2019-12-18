Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs hang onto beat Sabres

Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson (68) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Auston Matthews scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs hung on to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3.

Frederik Gauthier had a goal and an assist, and Dmytro Timashov and Ilya Mikheyev also scored for Toronto, which got 27 saves from Frederik Andersen.

Tyson Barrie chipped in with two assists.

Matthews became the second player in franchise history to score at least 20 goals in each of his first four NHL seasons, joining Dave Keon, who did it in six straight from 1960-66.

Rasmus Dahlin and Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist each, and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo.