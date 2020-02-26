Kyle Okposo scores 2 in Sabres’ 2-1 win over Winnipeg Jets

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) is stopped by Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo enjoyed his first two-goal game in 23 months, and the Buffalo Sabres continued their late-season playoff push with a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Okposo scored the go-ahead goal 7:37 into the third period, and the Sabres won their fifth in six games.

Rookie Jonas Johansson stopped 25 shots to earn his first victory in three NHL starts.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler scored for Winnipeg, which stood to lose ground in a tightly contest race for the Western Conference’s final two playoff spots.

Connor Hellybuyck finished with 23 saves to drop to 5-4-1 in his past 10 games.