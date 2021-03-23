Kreider helps Rangers hand Sabres 14th straight loss, 5-3

New York Rangers’ Chris Kreider (20), right, celebrates his second goal of an NHL hockey game in the third period on a power-play against Buffalo Sabres’ Dustin Tokarski (31) during an NHL hockey game Monday, March 22, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat Buffalo 5-3 for the Sabres’ franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.

Kaapo Kakko also scored twice and Adam Fox had a goal and two assists for New York.

Artemi Panarin had three assists as the Rangers won for the fourth time in six games. Keith Kinkaid stopped 16 shots to improve to 3-1-1 this season.

Rasmus Asplund, Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo, which fell to 0-12-2 to match the NHL’s longest skid since the Sabres went 0-14-0 midway through the 2014-15 season.

Dustin Tokarski had 33 saves after replacing an injured Carter Hutton early in the first period.