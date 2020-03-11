Kahun scores shootout goal in Sabres 3-2 win over Capitals

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dominik Kahun scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a six-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

Linus Ullmark stopped 33 shots through overtime and six of seven shootout attempts in his first game in six weeks.

Jack Eichel snapped a career-worst seven-game point drought and rookie Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period.

Ovechkin’s goal was his 48th of the season, tying him with Boston’s David Pastrnak for the NHL lead.