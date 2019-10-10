Sabres rookie Olofsson ties NHL power-play goal record in 5-4 OT win over Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson (68) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC/AP) — Buffalo Sabres rookie forward Victor Olofsson has tied an NHL record in becoming the fourth player to score each of his first six career goals on the power play.

Olofsson made it six in a row with a one-timer off Jack Eichel’s pass into the right circle to open the scoring 5:04 into the first period against Montreal on Wednesday night. The Swede’s streak dates to the end of last season, when he scored twice in two games.

Winnipeg’s Craig Norwich in 1979-80, Hartford’s Sylvain Turgeon in 1983-84 and Islanders’ Jeff Norton, from 1987-88 to 1989-90, share the record.

Nicknamed “Goal-ofsson” by Sabres fans, the 24-year-old Olofsson was selected in the seventh-round of the 2014 draft. He spent five seasons playing in the Swedish Elite League before signing with the Sabres in April 2018.

The Buffalo Sabres improved to 3-0-1 with the 5-4 overtime home win against the Montreal Canadiens Wednesday night.

Marcus Johansson scored the game-winner in overtime, his second goal of the season. Sabres captain Jack Eichel had four points, including two goals and an assist on the game-winner.

Jeff Skinner and Victor Olofsson each chipped in goals as well.

Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton had 23 saves on 24 shots against.

The Sabres had more shots (39-27), power plays (5-3), and blocked shots (15-13).

Next up for the Sabres is a home game against the Panthers Friday night.