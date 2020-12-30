Jack Eichel ready for another Sabres season with hopefully a different result

OTTAWA, ON – DECEMBER 23: Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators on December 23, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — When we last heard from Jack Eichel, it was in May after the NHL’s return to play format meant that the Sabres would be left out of the playoffs.

It was some of Eichel’s bluntest comments as a member of the organization.

“I’m fed up with the losing and I’m fed up and I’m frustrated,” said Eichel in May. “I’m definitely not in the greatest place with where the last little bit’s went and it’s definitely worn on me.”

Over half of a year has has passed since then. With the Sabres ready to begin training camp on Thursday, those emotions are now his motivation.

“I think that I’m for sure still fed up with losing, that never changes,” said Eichel on Wednesday. “Any competitor wants to win but I think I’ve tried to harness that as much as I can and use that in a productive matter to try and get better prepared for the season and try and change that.”

During the offseason, the biggest change to the Sabres was the firing of General Manager Jason Botterill.

“I, as I’m sure many people were, was surprised with the change,” said Eichel. “But that’s obviously not a decision that I make.”

The team hired Kevyn Adams to be the new general manager and team’s captain said their relationship is coming together nicely.

“He’s super easy to connect with. For me, I’ve had a lot of really good conversations with him,” said Eichel. “We’ve been able to sit down a few times and just get to know each other more than anything. He’s been tremendous so far.”

“I’ve been lucky to have a lot of really, really productive conversations with him on sort of what he’s looking for and what type of relationship he’s trying to build with guys in the room,” added Eichel. “It’s never easy to have a new GM and need to kind of start from square one again. I think Kevyn’s done a great job. With the circumstances, it’s been a little bit tougher going through all these COVID-restrictions and trying to jump through a lot of hoops. It’s been really good. He’s been super open to dialogue. I know that I’ve connected very quickly to him in a good way. I think he’s done a great job.”

The biggest move Adams made this offseason was able to make was brining in former Hart Trophy award-winner Taylor Hall.

Eichel called the signing an exciting moment for the franchise and the city of Buffalo.

“Hallsy’s an interesting player. He’s somebody who obviously has super high-end talent but I think one thing that goes unnoticed is his work ethic,” said Eichel. He’s able to track down a lot of pucks. He’s hard in the forecheck. He can be physical at times. He creates a lot by himself by just how fast he is, how strong he is on the puck. I think it’s going to be really important for our team to get a guy like that.”

The 2021 season will be year number two under head coach Ralph Krueger. Eichel has raved about Krueger constantly. He said on Wednesday that he’s done a great job of getting the culture to a certain standard and having the team play to a certain standard.

“He’s an incredible person and an incredible coach. He brings a special dynamic to the group,” said Eichel. “He has a special way of connecting with the group and connecting with individuals.”

There will be many things that make this season unique. The team will begin training camp on Thursday and practice for the first time on January 1st. They’ll have two scrimmages and then open the season on January 14th against the Capitals.

“We’re not playing any preseason games, the camp is a lot shorter,” said Eichel. “I imagine the beginning of the season won’t be as crisp as it usually is. It might take some time for teams to get up to top form.”

While some teams are allowing limited fans at their games, the Sabres are not one of them. None of the teams in the East Division will to start the year. Eichel thinks that it will feel a little like junior hockey, but isn’t worried that it’ll impact him too much.

“I don’t really have too hard a time finding motivation or getting up for games. I think as a group it’s going to be different for all of us but we’re ready for it,” he said.

The toughest part about the upcoming season will probably be the schedule. The Sabres will play the seven teams in the East Division eight times. Those teams— the Bruins, Devils, Islanders, Rangers, Flyers, Penguins, and the Capitals, compose what is arguably the most difficult of the four divisions.

“The division we got is a pretty tough one. It’s going to be a heck of a schedule,” said Eichel. “Whenever we play top competition it can bring out the best in us as a group so I think we can look at this as a great opportunity and a great challenge for us and I’m excited for it.

Four teams out of those eight will make the playoffs. If the Sabres aren’t one of them, that will be ten years in a row without making the postseason. Eichel has never made the playoffs in his career.

The mission begins on Thursday to change that.