Hornqvist scored 2 in Penguins’ 4-2 win over slumping Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe (19) puts the puck past Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win that extended the Buffalo Sabres’ skid to five straight.

Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored and the Penguins won consecutive games after losing six in a row.

Evgeni Malkin had two assists to follow a four-assist outing in a 7-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Jake McCabe and Marcus Johansson scored for Buffalo and rookie Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots.

Sabres captain and leading scorer Jack Eichel was held without a point for a sixth-consecutive game to mark the longest drought of his five-year NHL career.

