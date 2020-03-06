Hornqvist scored 2 in Penguins’ 4-2 win over slumping Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored twice in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win that extended the Buffalo Sabres’ skid to five straight.
Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored and the Penguins won consecutive games after losing six in a row.
Evgeni Malkin had two assists to follow a four-assist outing in a 7-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
Jake McCabe and Marcus Johansson scored for Buffalo and rookie Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots.
Sabres captain and leading scorer Jack Eichel was held without a point for a sixth-consecutive game to mark the longest drought of his five-year NHL career.