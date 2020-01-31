Gallagher scores in return, Canadiens beat Sabres 3-1

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher (11) and teammates celebrate in the closing moments of the team’s 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — lya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1.

Carey Price stopped 20 shots to improve to 5-1 in his last six starts, a stretch in which he’s allowed just 10 goals.

For Gallagher, the goal came in his first game after missing six straight and 10 of 11 with headaches and concussion-related issues.

Jack Eichel scored for Buffalo, becoming the team’s first player in 27 years to reach 30 goals in 50 or fewer games. Carter Hutton made 27 saves in a loss that extended his skid to 12 games.