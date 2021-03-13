Free-falling Sabres lose again, 5-2 at home to Penguins

Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall (4) is stopped by Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry (35) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the free-falling Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 8:24 left in the second period. Brandon Tanev, Anthony Angelo and Bryan Rust, with an empty-netter, also scored.

Tristan Jarry stopped 21 shots and was assisted on Rust’s goal.

Pittsburgh has won 11 of its past 14. Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan became the NHL’s fourth U.S.-born coach to win 300 games, and 12th overall to have that many career victories and at least two Stanley Cup titles.

The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday night.