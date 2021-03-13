Free-falling Sabres lose again, 5-2 at home to Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the free-falling Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 8:24 left in the second period. Brandon Tanev, Anthony Angelo and Bryan Rust, with an empty-netter, also scored.
Tristan Jarry stopped 21 shots and was assisted on Rust’s goal.
Pittsburgh has won 11 of its past 14. Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan became the NHL’s fourth U.S.-born coach to win 300 games, and 12th overall to have that many career victories and at least two Stanley Cup titles.
The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday night.