Flames beat Sabres 5-0 on Markstrom’s NHL-best 5th shutout

Buffalo Sabres

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Calgary Flames left wing Milan Lucic (17) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Will Butcher (4) battle for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves and Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau each had two goals and an assist for the Calgary Flames in a 5-0 win against the Buffalo Sabres.

Markstrom’s five shutouts in 13 starts lead the NHL and is a career high.

Calgary also got a goal and an assist from Matthew Tkachuk and two assists from Christopher Tanev.

The Flames improved to 2-1-2 on their seven-game road trip with points in four straight.

The Sabres have lost seven of nine.

This was Buffalo’s first shutout loss of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss