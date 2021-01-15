Fan cutouts to fill stands at Sabres games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Sabres are back in action, and so is a local printing company that was able to strike an incredible deal with the team.

We first met Gene Szerbiak when the Toronto Blue Jays came to town. He put his business out there, hoping to do the fan cutouts at Sahlen Field.

It didn’t work out then with the MLB, but he found out just two days ago that the Sabres have picked his business, Print2Web, to make the fan cutouts that will fill KeyBank Center through the NHL season.

“I took my swings at bat for the Bisons and the Blue Jays,” Szerbiak said. “I was rounding third, heading for home, and it didn’t work out, but I had some contacts with the Bills. I had a referral at the Bills to the Sabres, and I made the connection that way, so it’s never giving up, and you never fail as long as you try.”

Szerbiak says he’s grateful for this big boost to business. He says it’s a big undertaking with a process that includes downloading images and lots of cutting.

This all happened so quickly that we might not see the cutouts on Thursday night, but they’ll be there in the coming days.