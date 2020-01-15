Eichel’s end-to-end rush sparks Buffalo’s 4-2 win over Vegas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal on an end-to-end rush 7:57 into the third period in the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-2 win over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights.
The goal was Eichel’s career-high-matching 28th of the season and came in a game in which he added an assist to become Buffalo’s first player in 27 years to reach the 60-point mark in 46 or fewer games.
Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Okposo and Curtis Lazar, with an empty-netter, also scored.
Reilly Smith and Tomas Nosek scored for the Golden Knights, who have lost four straight.