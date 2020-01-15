Eichel’s end-to-end rush sparks Buffalo’s 4-2 win over Vegas

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored the go-ahead goal on an end-to-end rush 7:57 into the third period in the Buffalo Sabres’ 4-2 win over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights.

The goal was Eichel’s career-high-matching 28th of the season and came in a game in which he added an assist to become Buffalo’s first player in 27 years to reach the 60-point mark in 46 or fewer games.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and Kyle Okposo and Curtis Lazar, with an empty-netter, also scored.

Reilly Smith and Tomas Nosek scored for the Golden Knights, who have lost four straight.