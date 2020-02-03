Eichel scores in OT to give Sabres 2-1 win over Blue Jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 victory and snap the Columbus Blue Jackets’ six-game win streak.
Evan Rodrigues also scored for Buffalo, and Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots to snap an 0-8-4 skid and earn his first win since Oct. 22. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus, which was coming off a nine-day break.
It was his fifth goal in three games since missing 13 with a rib injury. Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets in his second career start.
Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo is expected to miss another few weeks with a knee injury.