Eichel scores in OT to give Sabres 2-1 win over Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres forward JAck Eichel (9) and goalie Carter Hutton (40) celebrate a 2-1- victory following the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 2-1 victory and snap the Columbus Blue Jackets’ six-game win streak.

Evan Rodrigues also scored for Buffalo, and Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots to snap an 0-8-4 skid and earn his first win since Oct. 22. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for Columbus, which was coming off a nine-day break.

It was his fifth goal in three games since missing 13 with a rib injury. Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 22 shots for the Blue Jackets in his second career start.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo is expected to miss another few weeks with a knee injury.