Eichel extends points streak to NHL leading 15 games, Sabres defeat Preds 4-3

by: Jenna Harner

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 Thursday night.

Despite outshooting the Predators 11-6 midway through the first period, Buffalo trailed 1-0 after Matt Duchene lit the lamp for Nashville just :57 seconds into the game.

Jimmy Vesey would hit a career milestone tallying his 100th NHL point as he tied things up at 1-1. Vesey redirected the puck in front of the net off a pass from Rasmus Ristolainen.

However, Nashville regained the lead less than a minute later when Colton Sissons netted his seventh goal of the season. The Predators headed into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Jack Eichel continued his hot streak, as he rang home a filthy shot off the crossbar and the post to tie the game 2-2. The goal was the captain’s 21st of the season, and extended his league-leading points streak to 15 games.

Still in the second period, Eichel netted his 22nd of the year on a tip in from Henri Jokiharju’s shot to give Buffalo the 3-2 lead. Nashville would once again tie the game when Ryan Johansen snuck the puck five-hole past Linus Ullmark.

After a relatively back and forth beginning to the third period, Victor Olofsson embodied the mantra “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. ” The rookie missed on his first opportunity to beat, Saros, but collected his own rebound and put it past the Nashville netminder to give Buffalo the 4-3 lead.

Buffalo now extends their win streak to three straight games, and has points in nine of their last 11 games. The Sabres kick off a three game road trip Saturday against the Islanders.

