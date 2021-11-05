Eberle nets Kraken’s 1st hat trick, Seattle tops Buffalo 5-2

Buffalo Sabres

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Sabres’ Mark Pysyk, left, skates past Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had the first hat trick in franchise history by scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes of the second and third periods, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2.

The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo’s third straight loss on its West Coast swing.

Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak as Eberle posted the fourth hat trick of his career.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss