Drawing a blank: Sabres 0-for-5 on Power Play in 2-1 loss to Capitals

Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart (23) and Washington Capitals forward Conor Sheary (73) collide during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Missed opportunities. That was the story for the Sabres tonight. 0-for-5 on the powerplay including three separate chances in the first period. Score on just one and it’s a different game, but no luck on the man advantage and that made a difference.

Buffalo went 0-for-3 on the power play in the opening period. They scored zero goals despite outshooting the Capitals 11-6.

Washington got on the board first with a goal in the second period. Once again, the Sabres outshot the Capitals, 15-7, but had no goals to show for it. They trailed 1-0 after two.

Just 31 seconds into the third, Rasmus Ristolainen scored to tie it up, but the Capitals scored again later in the period to retake the lead.

That made the difference as the Sabres fell 2-1.

Buffalo moves to 0-2-0 on the season. They face the Philadelphia Flyers next Monday at 7:30 on the road.