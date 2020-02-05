Burakovsky, fluke goal, spark Avalanche’s 6-1 rout of Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goalie Carter Hutton watches the puck go into the net during the second period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had a goal and three assists for a career-best four points in the Colorado Avalanche’s 6-1 win over the spiraling Buffalo Sabres.

Samuel Girard sparked the rout with the opening goal by chasing down a loose puck that no one, including Sabres goalie Carter Hutton could spot, in a game the Avalanche scored six times on their first 14 shots.

Buffalo’s Sam Reinhart deflected in Jake McCabe’s point shot to briefly cut Colorado’s lead to 2-1 in the final second of the first period.

Hutton was chased after allowing five goals on 13 shots.

He was replaced by rookie Jonas Johansson, who finished with 13 saves after allowing a goal on the first shot he faced in his NHL debut.