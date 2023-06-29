BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 2023 NHL Draft kicks off Wednesday night in Nashville, where the Buffalo Sabres will look to continue bolstering their already strong prospect pool with the eight picks they possess.

You can track every one of Buffalo’s draft selections on Wednesday and Thursday in this article. Here’s everything you need to know:

What picks do the Sabres have?

The Sabres enter the 2023 draft with eight total selections, including three in the first 45 picks. Their first pick in round one is the franchise’s lowest since 2011 when they drafted 16th.

Round 1, 13th overall: Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

Benson, who stands at 5-foot-9, has been described by draft analysts as a forward who plays bigger than his size and an elite passer. The British Columbia native tallied 36 goals and 98 points in 60 games for the Ice this past season to lead the team, doing so alongside linemate and fellow Sabres prospect, Matt Savoie.

The main concern with Benson is his size, and he joins a Buffalo prospect pool that lacks many big, power forwards. However, his skill and numbers speak for themselves, and his chemistry with Savoie is an added bonus.

Round 2, 39th overall (From PHI): Anton Wahlberg, C, IF Malmo Redhawks (Sweden)

Wahlberg stands at 6-foot-3, bringing size to the Sabres’ forward prospect pool. The left-handed shot center has been described by draft analysts as a strong two-way forward who uses his size effectively. After strong play with Malmo’s Under-20 team, he received a promotion to their SHL squad where he tallied two goals and four points in 17 games as a 17-year-old.

Round 2, 45th overall: Maxim Štrbák, D, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

The Sabres add to their defensive prospect pool with Štrbák, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound Slovakian defenseman. Similar to Wahlberg, Štrbák is described as someone who plays a physical game and is a strong two-way defenseman. He posted five goals and 18 points in 46 games with Sioux Falls last season and will play for Michigan State this coming fall.

Round 3: 86th overall (From LAK)

Round 4: 109th overall

Round 5: 141st overall

Round 6: 173rd overall

Round 7: 205th overall

How to watch the NHL Draft

The NHL Draft begins Wednesday night and continues for much of Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The schedule and TV information are as follows:

Round 1: Wednesday, June 28, 7 p.m., ESPN, streaming on ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m., NHL Network, streaming on ESPN+

What positions do the Sabres need to address in the Draft?

The Sabres’ prospect pool went from barren to arguably the league’s best in a span of a few years thanks to the work of general manager Kevyn Adams.

As a result, there are not many glaring needs within the organization that need to be addressed. However, despite the volume of forward prospects the Sabres possess, there is a lack of size and power among them. This puts them potentially in the market for a bigger forward to add to an already loaded group.

The team could also opt to bolster their blue line of the future by targeting a top defensive prospect, particularly a right-shot defenseman, a position of need both on the NHL roster and in the prospect pool. Beyond 2019 first-round selection Ryan Johnson, the Sabres possess a lack of touted defensive prospects.

Have the Sabres drafted at No. 13 before?

There have been six 13th overall selections in Sabres franchise history. They are:

2009: Zack Kassian, F, Peterborough Petes (OHL)

2005: Marek Zagrapan, F, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

2004: Drew Stafford, F, University of North Dakota (NCAA)

1991: Philippe Boucher, D, Granby Bisons (QMJHL)

1988: Joel Savage, F, Victoria Cougars (WHL)

1978: Larry Playfair, D, Portland Winter Hawks (WCHL)