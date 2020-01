Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) stops Boston Bruins forward Danton Heinen (43) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored two goals for the third consecutive game, and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.

Bergeron became the fifth player in Bruins history to score two goals in at least three games and the first Bruin since Cam Neely in 1988-89 to accomplish the feat.

Brandon Carlo also scored and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for Boston. It was Halak’s third shutout of the season.

Linus Ullmark made 22 saves for Buffalo, which has lost five of its last six games.