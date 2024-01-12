ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hamlin woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she hit a Brockport Central School District employee on a school bus.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old student called her mother, Crystal Ames, and claimed a school employee on the bus touched her inappropriately. Investigators reviewed surveillance video from the bus and found no evidence to support that claim.

Ames allegedly drove to the bus, forced her way in, removed the girl, returned to the bus, and hit the school employee in the face. Police said the rest of the children on the bus were distressed by the incident.

Ames, 31, was charged with assault and multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child.