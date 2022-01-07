Victim identified in fatal Brockport workplace accident

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Brockport Police Department say a man died Friday while operating a forklift at Lineage Logistics.

According to police, they found that the individual was operating a forklift around 7:30 a.m., and while he was backing up, his body was caught between a pole and the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials later identified the victim as 57-year-old William Spoor of Clarendon in Orleans County.

Upon investigation officials say this was an accident.

Brockport police are working with OSHA on the investigation.

