Suspect arrested after fight in SUNY Brockport dorm room

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A guest in a SUNY Brockport dorm room was arrested, after a resident assistant overheard a fight.

According to Brockport police, Jaylyn Foster was visiting a female student in her dorm room when a resident assistant heard the two fighting. The RA called University Police, who questioned Foster.

Police say they found a gun on Foster during his questioning. He was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Robbery, and Menacing.

The student was treated for minor injuries on the scene.

College officials sent a message to students Wednesday evening, saying: