Suspect arrested after fight in SUNY Brockport dorm room

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A guest in a SUNY Brockport dorm room was arrested, after a resident assistant overheard a fight.
According to Brockport police, Jaylyn Foster was visiting a female student in her dorm room when a resident assistant heard the two fighting. The RA called University Police, who questioned Foster.
Police say they found a gun on Foster during his questioning. He was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Robbery, and Menacing.
The student was treated for minor injuries on the scene.
College officials sent a message to students Wednesday evening, saying:
Recent media coverage reported on an incident that occurred on our campus. Early Tuesday morning, University Police responded to an incident in one of our residence halls. The officers involved quickly identified that a weapon was present. The weapon was seized and the individual responsible was apprehended.
It is important to note that the incident was isolated and targeted, and was quickly and successfully resolved by our University Police officers. There was no threat to the larger campus community. Out of concern for the student victim’s privacy and the sensitive nature of the incident, a wider campus message was not sent on the day of the incident.
I’d like to take the opportunity to commend our University Police officers and residential life staff for responding quickly to resolve the situation without further incident. This incident provides evidence of the dedicated, well-trained staff acting together to support the ongoing safety of our campus community. We have safety measures and systems in place at all times to address incidents as they occur.
If you or any member of our campus is experiencing concerns related to safety, there are a series of reporting options listed here: https://www.brockport.edu/support/issue_center/
At all times, SUNY Brockport remains committed to providing additional options for students experiencing immediate crises. This includes the following resources:
· University Police (585) 395-5222 or call 911 or 211.
· Willow Center for Domestic Violence – 24-hour hotline: (585) 222-SAFE or (585) 232-1741 (TTY)
· The Hazen Counseling Center (Mon.-Fri. 8am-4:30pm (585) 395-2414
· The Steve Fund – Mental Health support for students of color (Text STEVE to 741-741)
· The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (800-273-TALK/8255)
· The SUNY Crisis Text Line (text GOT5U to 741-741)
· Veterans Crisis Line (Call 800-273-Talk/8255 and Press 1 or text 838255)
· The Trevor Project for students who identify as LGBTQIA (Call 866-488-7386 or text 678-678)
Our top priority is always the safety of our students, and we will continue to support the student who was impacted.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katy Wilson
Vice President for Enrollment Management & Student Affairs
SUNY Brockport