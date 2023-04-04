ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Chancellor John B. King made a stop at SUNY Brockport Tuesday to tour the campus and learn about what the college has to offer.

Brockport President Heidi Macpherson says the chancellor got to take a look many of their hands-on experiences for students. She says that she hopes some of Brockport’s policies can be implemented across the SUNY system.

“We have programs that help support students like the Fannie Barrier Williams scholars, which is named after our first African-American graduate of this campus,” she says. “It’s a scholarship opportunity that makes sure that students can live on campus even if they’re local. It gives them the full experience at being a SUNY student, and these are the things that every campus can have the opportunity to do.”

President Macpherson also highlighted SUNY Brockport’s nursing program, which she says is more important than ever amidst the current nursing staff shortage.