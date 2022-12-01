ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport has been officially recognized as a university!

In a statement from SUNY Brockport, SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley approved the school’s application to earn recognition as a university.

The university will continue to be referred to as SUNY Brockport, however, its official state education title will be known as “State University of New York Brockport.”

SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson expressed how proud the school is of the recognition while adding the mission of the university remains the same.

“SUNY Brockport is proud to be recognized formally as a university, a recognition that is reflective of our robust, high-quality academic offerings at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Our new designation appropriately represents the type of institution that we are today,” Macpherson said. “But while our legal name changes, our mission remains the same. SUNY Brockport is an inclusive learning community that inspires excellence through growth, engagement, and transformation.”

The New York State Board of Regents’ guidelines for what would be considered a university is as follows: higher-education institutions must offer undergraduate and graduate curricula in liberal arts and sciences, including programs registered in at least three of these disciplines:

Agriculture

Biological sciences

Business

Education

Engineering

Fine arts

Health professions

Humanities

Physical sciences

Social sciences

Additionally, SUNY Brockport offers graduate programs in seven of the aforementioned disciplines.