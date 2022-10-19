ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As part of a worldwide movement, SUNY Brockport students on Wednesday evening stood with people from all walks of life to call an end to sexual violence.

A march was held on the college campus to mark the annual “Take Back the Night” rally, which has been around globally for over 60 years, according to the Take Back the Night Foundation.

Isaiah, a SUNY Brockport student that attended the march, said events like this hold personal value to him.

“I came from a family of a single mom, and little sister, and just, like, protecting them, and being with them,” he said. “I know that if anything ever happened to them — how I would feel — and this thing affects families, and I think it’s important for everybody to take notice and to pay attention to it.”

The Take Back the Night Foundation said that one in three women worldwide experiences some form of sexual violence, while one in six men experience sexual violence worldwide.

For those looking for help, you can contact the foundation’s 24/7 sexual violence hotline at 567-SHATTER.