BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — College officials at SUNY Brockport announced Monday that students who are fully vaccinated and boosted will no longer have to mask on campus, with some exceptions.

The decision comes following the state’s lifting of masking in schools Wednesday and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to SUNY Brockport, students and staff no longer have to wear a mask expect when, or if:

you are unvaccinated or if you have not yet received a booster shot

in an instructional setting when required by the instructor

a campus-wide face covering mandate is in place

in an indoor gathering of 5,000 or more individuals

in a healthcare setting (Hazen Health Center, COVID-19 testing center, vaccination clinic, etc.)

while riding on the college’s purpose-build transportation (Eagle Run)

when masks are included in contractual conditions for hosting an event

Officials also stated that if anyone on campus is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they must wear a mask and contact HR if you are an employee or Hazen Center for Integrated Care if you are a student.

The college also said individual faculty members have the right to mandate masks in their classroom and “do not need justification as discussion of such factors could raise privacy concerns.”

CDC’s newly-released guidance relaxed masking requirements but is not binding. Meaning that individual cities, counties and institutions — even in areas of low risk — may set their own rules.

College officials stressed the positive effects of masking and recommended students or employees who have concerns about their heath to mask.

Additionally, the college also asked campus members to respect other people’s health decisions.

“It is important to remember that students, faculty, staff and campus visitors may continue wearing face coverings for any number of reasons. A face covering should not be interpreted as a symbol of vaccination status. Welcoming and accepting those who wear masks on campus is an important part of being an inclusive community,” President Macpherson stated in a press release Monday.

