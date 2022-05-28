ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunnking donated dozens of hospital beds to the ROC Maidan organization on Friday. The beds will be shipped to Ukraine, along with a number of x-ray machines.

“Keep in mind, 40+ hospitals have been leveled so frequently what we’ve been doing is trying to do field hospitals or expand existing hospitals,” said Dimitriy Solonichnyy and Roman Kshysayak. “Hospital beds we already shipped out some and they’ve proven to be in high demand, so it’s something we’re trying to resource pretty much anywhere in the country”

The beds and machines were recycled and fixed up by Sunnking’s technicians and medical professionals. ROC Maidan is now asking the public for wheelchairs to donate to Ukraine.