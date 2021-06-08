UPDATE: Missing teen from Clarkson found Tuesday evening

UPDATE

CLARKSON, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Shane Cease was found in good health Tuesday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY

CLARKSON, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for missing 13-year-old Shane Cease Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Cease has autism. He is described as 5’2″ with a slender build and short brown hair.

He was last seen at his home on Sweden Walker Road in Clarkson around 3:45 Tuesday afternoon, wearing gray shorts and a t-shirt with the word “Brockport” written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.