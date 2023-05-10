BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The bridge over the Erie Canal in Brockport will soon have a refreshed look!

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced that work will begin Monday on the State Route 19 lift bridge over the Erie Canal in the Village of Brockport.

According to the DOT, the project will replace the bridge deck, as well as modernizing mechanical and electrical components within the bridge’s lifting system, and a repaint of the entire bridge, as well as other improvements.

The bridge was initially built in 1915 and is said to be an important access provider to Brockport’s downtown area, near the SUNY Brockport campus. The DOT adds State Route 19 is a key conduit for the region’s agricultural products.

The roadway will be closed to motorists and pedestrians for roughly 18 months, according to the DOT. They add a signed detour will be in place that will utilize State Route 31 and Redman Road, State Route 31, and 4th Section Road and West Avenue. The Erie Canal Trailway will remain open for the duration of the project.

During construction, the DOT says the bridge will be dismantled with individual trusses lifted and placed in a lot nearby the canal, where the work will take place. When this work is complete, those trusses will move back into place over the canal.

The work on the bridge comes from a $28.3 million budget also includes the rehabilitation of the State Route 98 Bridge over the Erie Canal in the Village of Albion in Orleans County. Similar bridges were recently rehabilitated in the Villages of Fairport and Spencerport.

The DOT says this project is expected to extend the bridge’s service life by approximately 30 years.