BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Jimmy Z’s in Brockport announced overnight on social media it will be closing its doors, at least for the time being.

Owner Jimmy Zisovski made the call early Wednesday on Facebook, and then shared the post on Twitter.

The restaurant owner cited a number of reasons for the move, including the current state of inflation and staff shortages, but most notably a knee injury sustained by Zisovski earlier this year that will require medical treatment.

While the restaurant is closed, Zisovski said the business will concentrate its efforts on catering, food truck service, and making the space on Main Street in Brockport available for private parties.

The community staple, which opened in 2003, promised to provide more details on its newly-announced revamp. Zivo

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.