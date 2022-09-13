BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Jimmy Z’s in Brockport is set to reopen for dine-in, owners announced Tuesday morning on social media.

Owner Jimmy Zisovski made the call early Tuesday on Facebook, posting a notice about a “soft opening” for Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

It’s been more than five months since the restaurant allowed customers to dine indoors. Zisovski closed the doors on March 29, citing several reasons for the move, including the current state of inflation and staff shortages and most importantly an operation on his leg that required surgery.

For those five months, the local staple offered catering and minimal to-go options. Jimmy Zs first opened in 2003.

