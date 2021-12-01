Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Hamlin Hornets Banquet in Brockport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday of a possible COVID-10 exposure at a Hamlin Hornets Banquet near Walked Road in Brockport.

The banquet event was held on Saturday, November 27 between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m. at Brockport Elks Lodge.

Health officials say several of the approximately 200 attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, and others could have come in close proximity to these individuals.

All unvaccinated attendees and vaccinated attendees developing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to self-quarantine immediately, and contact the health department as soon as possible by calling (585)-753-5555.

Those who attended the event and are vaccinated who are not showing symptoms are asked to get tested for COVID-19 immediately.

