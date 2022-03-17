BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Gates Police Chief James Vanbrederode, now running for State Senate, says Jalil Muntaqim, formally known as Anthony Bottom, coming to speak to students at Brockport, hits a nerve.

“I think a lot of us are disappointed because a lot of us are alumni of SUNY Brockport,” he says.

In 1971, Bottom ambushed and gunned down two New York City police officers, shooting them dozens of times. Vanbrederode says the violence in Rochester is out of control. To highlight Bottom at such a time, or any time, is inappropriate.

“This was just a slap in the face to all of our families who have lost a loved one to the violence,” he says.

A crowd gathered around Vanbrederode Thursday night, about 30 people. The former police chief said even though Brockport will NOT be paying Bottom for his visit, it doesn’t lessen the impact this will have.

“The money isn’t really the issue. The issue is, there’s gotta be somebody else in the Black community that you could have used as a role model and come here,” says Vanbrederode.

Demonstrators waiting for State Senate Candidate James Vanbrederode at a protest on SUNY Brockport grounds… Vanbrederode and other community leaders are demanding the school not host an event on April 6th with convicted cop killer Anthony Bottom pic.twitter.com/OLmwsP3zcK — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) March 17, 2022

Some are saying to keep the talk with Bottom in place.

In a statement from the ‘Foundation for Individual Rights in Education’, or FIRE, the group said, “Even amidst pressure from elected officials to disinvite Muntaqim, SUNY Brockport must stand firm in its decision to allow the speaking appearance to continue as planned. It is the university’s responsibility to place its First Amendment obligations above the calls of detractors, regardless of the level of controversy or the volume of calls for censorship.”

Vanbrederode says frankly, Bottom should still be locked up. “I mean, what’s the body count have to be before it’s life in prison?”