ROCHESTER N.Y. (WROC) — Brockport resident Nancy Hagemann is looking for something to be done about what she says is poor treatment and neglect towards her mother in a nursing home.

Nancy Hagemann says she wants her mother to not only receive better care but to be transferred to a new facility immediately.

“She says When are you going to take me home? Please take me home, get me out of here,” said Nancy.

Nancy Hagemann says her 99-year-old mother Florence, was moved into Waterview Nursing Home on November 14th. She keeps a list of times when she says her mother has been neglected.. it includes not receiving medication on time and being served cold meals.

“One day I came in and she was sitting, had been sitting in her wheelchair and it had been covered with feces and I talked to her roommate because mom was asleep, she had a rough night and the roommate said mom and the roommate had been calling and calling for an aide and nobody came,” she said.

Nancy said she’s talked to the facility and was told they are having issues with staffing— a Regional Administrator at the Coporation told us they couldn’t comment on specific cases out of privacy concerns.

The Waterview Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has received a 2 star out of a 5-star overall rating on the New York State Department of Health website.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office confirmed that in 2021 the facility which was owned by Shore Winds at that time was investigated when a housekeeper was charged with raping an elderly patient with dementia.

“I will not stop and even once my mother is moved, I will not stop because nobody down there deserves to be treated like this,” said Nancy.

News 8 reached out to the facility for comment and got this response from the Regional Administrator:

“We recognize that this is an incredibly difficult time of the year for our residents and their families to be apart from each other. Year-round our facility and our employees work tirelessly to help provide care, quality of life and dignity to our residents. Please encourage any individual who contacts your news outlet to reach out to our facility to talk about their questions or concerns. Because protecting our residents’ privacy and dignity is important and required, we, unfortunately, will not be able to provide any additional comment.”

If you’re looking to file a complaint you can click here or you can call the Attorney General’s Office by dialing the number 1-866-697-3444.