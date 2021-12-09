Brockport schools close Thursday due to bus driver shortage

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Classes for Brockport students in grades PK through 12 are cancelled Thursday amid a bus driver shortage.

The Brockport Central School District announced the closing across its social media channels early Thursday morning, around 6:10 a.m.

All students in the aforementioned grades will have their classes cancelled. Staff members will be required to attend to their duties as standard. Brockport also stated it will not be transporting out-of-district students.

District officials have yet to provide additional details behind the shortage.

