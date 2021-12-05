Brockport Police search for suspect after shots were fired on King St.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — An unidentified suspect is still at large following an incident involving gunfire on King Street at the Village of Brockport overnight Sunday.

Authorities say, officers responded to King Street following several reports of two gunshots sounding off.

The Brockport Police Department gathered witness statements and concluded that two shots were fired into the air as a result of multiple fights that ensued inside and outside of the location.

Investigators obtained a warrant and were able to locate a handgun which was later identified to had been used during the crime. An investigation continues, there are no suspects in custody.

