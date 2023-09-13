ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized Sunday, after nearly drowning in the Erie Canal.

According to the Brockport Police Department, officers were called to the canal near Queen Street at Clinton Street after someone fell in the water. When they arrived, they saw an unconscious male under water, with a female in the water next to him.

Police said they got both people out of the water and enacted lifesaving measures. The two were taken to the hospital, and police said they were expected to survive.