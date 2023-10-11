ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Brockport firefighters were among several fallen firefighters honored at the New York State Fallen Firefighters Wall.

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul joined state fire officials for the ceremony as 29 fallen firefighters were added to the wall — two of them being firefighters Freeman J. Board and James A. Hopkins.

According to the Brockport Fire Department, Board died back in 1882 while fighting a fire at the Johnston Harvester Manufacturing Plant in Brockport. Homeland Security Commissioner Jackie Bray spoke of Board during her remarks.

“Freeman J. Board was a member of the Thomas Cornes Engine and Hose Company #3 of the Village of Brockport in Monroe County,” Bray said. “He was appointed a member of the fire department on March 12, 1877. He died on June 19, 1882, when a fire broke out shortly before midnight. He wasn’t on duty. He wasn’t scheduled to work that night, but he showed up anyway and he perished helping others to safety.”

Hopkins died due to injuries sustained while performing EMS for the Brockport FD back in 1971. Among those in attendance at the ceremony was Barbara Base, the widow of Hopkins, and her family, who accepted a New York State flag that was flown over the memorial.

The district’s PIO Christopher Martin, along with past chiefs Laurence Vaughan and Michael Menear, accepted a boxed flag on behalf of the Board family.