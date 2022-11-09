The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bus driver with the Brockport Central School District was fired after allegedly failing an alcohol screening, school officials announced Tuesday.

The district reported that the bus driver, who drove an out-of-district route, was given a random drug and alcohol screening on Monday, per the school’s safety precautions, and failed that test. The driver was placed on leave, and after an internal investigation, was terminated.

School officials notified parents of students who rode the driver’s bus.

The investigation has been turned over to the Brockport Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County District Attorney. News 8 has reached out to those agencies for more information.

You can read the full statement from the Brockport Central School District below:

As one of our many safety precautions, Brockport Central School District performs random drug

and alcohol screening of bus drivers. Upon a random screening Monday, November 7, 2022, a

bus driver failed the alcohol screening test. We immediately placed the driver on leave,

contacted law enforcement and turned the investigation over to Brockport Police Department,

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Parents of

students on the driver’s bus have been notified directly. As a result of our internal investigation,

the bus driver has been terminated. Due to the pending criminal investigation, we are unable to

provide additional details.

Brockport Central School District does not tolerate any behavior that puts students at risk and

has taken swift action to address this incident.