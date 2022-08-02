BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Amazon employees can now pursue a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Brockport for free, company officials announced Tuesday.

In a bid to provide higher education to hourly employees, Amazon will cover the cost of tuition and other fees for qualifying employees who get accepted into the local college.

“This important partnership provides access to an outstanding Brockport education for those that wish to begin — or continue — their higher education journey,” said Brockport President Heidi Macpherson. “We look forward to Amazon employees joining our inclusive learning community.”

Effective immediately, Amazon employees can now pursue any of the college’s undergraduate programs at a fraction of the cost, whether starting a college career or finishing a degree.

Amazon has invested $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs, according to officials.

“Monroe County’s economy and future just got brighter — as more of our residents now have the ability to go to college without worrying about how they’ll pay for it,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “Thank you to Amazon and SUNY Brockport for working together to educate and enrich the lives of our neighbors.”

Those interested can apply by visiting this link on the college’s portal.