ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Adam Bello joins city and state officials to unveil Wellington North — a $15.8 million senior housing complex located in the Town of Clarkson.

The new complex is the completed project of New York State Homes and Community Renewal and ODS Management, Inc. The complex features 50 apartments, with 16 of those reserved for people in need of supportive services.

According to the complex’s section on ODS Management’s website, the housing complex is available for those 62 years old or older. Applications are also available on their website.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul applauded the completion, saying that New York residents deserve a safe home that they can afford.

“My administration’s $25 billion investment in housing will help promote healthy and secure housing opportunities,” Gov. Hochul said. “and new developments like Wellington North will support our long-standing mission of providing quality homes for seniors in communities big and small across New York State.”

The complex is located near Wellington Woods, an apartment complex for families.