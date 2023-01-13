ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Brighton Central School District announced it has agreed to pay $1.75 million to a former student in connection with sexual abuse allegations from over 30 years ago.

49-year-old Tara Yellen, who alleged the district failed to protect her from being sexually abused by a teacher while she was a high school student during the 1989-90 school year.

Yellen filed suit against the district in Monroe County — where she alleged the district, through its employees, repeatedly ignored red flags and warning signs that Dr. Gary Weiner was sexually inappropriate with her and other female students.

“We commend the district for doing the right thing and taking the necessary steps to resolve this case quickly and without the need for extensive litigation or trial. We believe this is the largest settlement reached with a single abuse survivor in Monroe County since the Child Victims Act went into law in 2019,” Faraci Lange Attorney Stephen Schwarz said.

Brighton Central School District Superintendent Kevin McGowan released the following statement:

“At its meeting on October 25th, 2022, the Board of Education approved a settlement in a matter brought under the New York State Child Victims Act (CVA). The settlement was with an individual who was a Brighton High School student in the late 1980’s. No one who was a subject of the litigation has worked in Brighton CSD for 25 years, or more. Reaching this resolution, the district and plaintiff and her counsel worked collaboratively. Together, a resolution was reached which addresses a serious claim and respects the rights of survivors of claims brought under the CVA. Brighton Central School District has and continues to be committed to working proactively to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”